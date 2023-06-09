What your business looks like says a lot about its quality. Discover a few effective ways to maintain your building’s exterior and keep it looking great.

Appearances matter, especially when it comes to commercial buildings. The exterior of your building is the first thing clients and customers see, and it reflects the professionalism and quality of your business. Regular maintenance is necessary to preserve aesthetics and ensure safety. We will discuss four effective ways to maintain your building’s exterior so that you never need to worry about putting your business’s best foot forward.

Inspect for Water Intrusion

Water intrusion can lead to costly repairs and irreversible damage to your building’s structure and foundation. Fortunately, you can prevent this with a bit of vigilance. Regularly inspecting your commercial property for water intrusion stops issues in their tracks and prolongs the life of your building. Look for signs of moisture, such as discoloration, mold growth, and warping of materials, and ensure that gutters and downspouts direct water away from the building to prevent damage.

Examine the Quality of Your Paving

The state of your building’s surrounding pavements and parking lots can also have a significant impact on your property’s appearance. Resin-bound paving is a popular choice for commercial properties, as it provides a durable and attractive finish. However, cracks can appear in resin-bound paving due to several reasons, including:

Incorrect mix ratio of aggregates and resin

Insufficient curing time

Inadequate compaction of the base

Weather-related factors, such as extreme temperature fluctuations

Identifying the reasons for cracks in resin-bound paving and taking steps to prevent them is essential if you want to avoid further damage or costly repairs. Regular maintenance efforts, such as sweeping and power washing, can keep your paving clean and minimize wear.

Repaint Every Three to Five Years

Another impactful way to maintain your building’s exterior is to repaint it every so often. A fresh coat of paint provides an eye-catching facelift and adds an extra layer of protection against weather damage. Most experts recommend repainting your commercial building’s exterior every three to five years, depending on factors such as climate and paint quality. When selecting paint, be sure to choose one suitable for your building’s material and your typical weather conditions.

Check Windows for Damage and Drafts

Windows are an essential aspect of your building’s exterior, and they can have a significant impact on its overall energy efficiency. Inspect the seals around your windows to check for any damage, cracks, or drafts that may allow air to escape. This can lead to increased energy bills and discomfort for occupants. Regularly cleaning your windows will also improve the appearance of your building, ensuring that it showcases its best side to the public.

Maintaining the exterior of your commercial building is essential for preserving its appearance, ensuring safety, and promoting energy efficiency. By incorporating these four steps into your maintenance routine, you’ll be well on your way to keeping your building looking its best for years to come.