Do you want to promote energy efficiency and sustainability at your hotel? Learn how your hospitality business can be more energy efficient with a few changes.

If you want to promote sustainability and save money for your hospitality business, you should know these strategies to help your hotel be more energy efficient. Keep reading to find out how these strategies can help improve your hospitality business.

Invest in New PTAC Units

Your hospitality business could be wasting money on old PTAC units. Outdated units have poor energy efficiency and could cost your business more to repair than they are worth. If it has been several years since you last upgraded your hotel’s heating or cooling systems, consider upgrading them now. New PTACs implement power-saving technology such as automatic shutoffs and more. Find out the other ways that PTAC units can help reduce energy use in hotels.

Install Smart Lighting Technology

You can update your hotel’s lighting to promote energy efficiency in several ways. One of the simplest lighting solutions is to swap your old, incandescent light fixtures with energy-efficient LED bulbs. Another option is to use smart lighting technology such as motion sensors. In-room motion sensors deactivate lights after a period of disuse. This prevents guests from wasting electricity powering electronics while they’re away from their rooms.

Explore Reusable Energy Sources

Renewable energy sources are becoming more and more accessible to businesses around the world. Solar panels are one example of sustainable energy resources that many businesses have started to incorporate. Some areas even allow you to sell excess power generated from solar panels back to the energy grid. Solar panels and other renewable energy resources provide many ways for your business to save money and even increase profits.

These are just a few of the strategies you can use to help your hotel become more energy efficient. These tips will help you promote a more energy-efficient hotel and can also help you save on your energy bills and decrease your business’s carbon footprint.