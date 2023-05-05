Have you ever wondered how smart technologies in ovens can positively impact you? You’ve come to the right place. Learn more about it here.

There are several great features when it comes to smart technologies in the home. Smart tech is taking over, and this is especially true for our ovens—yes, I said ovens. It may seem quite a luxury, but we believe including your oven in your smart technological ecosystem will make you happier and save you time. Learn more about the top features of technology for smart ovens below.

Remote Control

This feature is a game changer. At the press of a button, you can switch a smart oven on to preheat at a set temperature when you’re on the way home from work. This will keep you from having to wait 10 minutes for your oven to preheat your food. You can also adjust the settings and temperature and turn the oven off and on completely if you find yourself waylaid for a long time. This is a huge benefit of your smart oven or stove.

Voice Control

Several smart ovens offer voice control assistance through Alexa, Google Home, and Siri voice control features. These have the same functionality as pressing a button on your app, but voice control is often more convenient. Using it is perfect if you’re doing chores and want to take care of food prep in advance, and it’s certainly a top feature of technology for your smart oven.

Cooking Notifications

Some smart ovens have built-in sensors that tell you when food is ready. They use the oven’s environment and physical probes to determine when the meal is ready to come out. Most people have accidentally left something in the oven too long before. It’s an inconvenience, as burnt food wastes your time and money. It can ruin your plans, so having a notification letting you know that dinner is ready is a serious boon you don’t want to miss out on. There are many ways that smart ovens can benefit you, so take the step and get one yourself!