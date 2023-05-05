Take action: Type O negative blood donors needed for emergencies

$10 e-gift card for coming to give May 1-19

(MILWAUKEE) – When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now.

The power of type O blood

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Medical traumas can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and their blood type is determined, they will receive a matching blood type, so it’s important donors of all types give now and help save lives by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks, all who come to give May 1-19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, May 1-31, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle. The getaway includes two tickets to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more. Additionally, those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 3-31:

WI

Dodge

Beaver Dam

5/5/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mittera Wisconsin, 555 Beichl Ave

5/11/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

5/15/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

5/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Juneau

5/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Mayville

5/10/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

5/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Eden

5/19/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St

Fond du Lac

5/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

5/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

5/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

5/23/2023: 1:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

5/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

5/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St

Mount Calvary

5/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

North Fond du Lac

6/2/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

5/5/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Rosendale

5/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Ixonia

5/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

5/18/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

5/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

Lake Mills

5/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

Watertown

5/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

5/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

6/2/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

5/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

5/4/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

5/5/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

5/10/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

5/10/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., OPE Brewing Co, 6751 W National Ave

5/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

5/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

5/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

5/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

River Hills

5/2/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

West Allis

5/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

5/12/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

5/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.

Port Washington

5/10/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

_______________

Racine

Burlington

5/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Sturtevant

5/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Waterford

5/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Dr

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

5/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

5/11/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

5/5/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

5/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

5/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

5/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Sharon

5/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

5/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

5/16/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Hartford

5/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

5/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

5/31/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

5/3/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

5/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

5/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

5/11/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

5/24/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

5/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

5/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

6/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Butler

5/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Hartland

5/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

5/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

6/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Lake Country, 560 Industrial Drive

Menomonee Falls

5/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

5/22/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

6/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

6/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago YMCA, 245 E Wolf Run

Muskego

6/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., ProHealth Regency Senior Communities, W181S8540 Lodge Blvd

Nashotah

5/16/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

5/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ronald Reagan Elementary School, 4225 S Calhoun Rd

5/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

5/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

5/19/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., New Berlin West Middle and High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

North Lake

5/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

Oconomowoc

5/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stone Bank Elementary School, N68 W33866 County Rd K

5/13/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Mike Hogan Memorial Blood Drive at First Congregation United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

5/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

5/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Burn Boot Camp, 1061 Summit Ave.

6/2/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

5/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/3/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/4/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/4/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

5/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/8/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/10/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/12/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/15/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/16/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/17/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/19/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/24/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/29/2023: 0 0.0. – 0 0.0., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.

6/1/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

5/19/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

*Terms apply for all offers. See rcblood.org/team for details.