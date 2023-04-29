Types of Frustrating Bosses and How To Deal With Them

Respecting bosses is important, but what do you do if they’re a pain to work with? Learn about the different types of annoying bosses and how to deal with them.

We all know we must be as cordial and respectful as possible when we work with a higher-up, be it our supervisor or manager. After all, the wrong attitude can cost you a job. However, a boss can sometimes be so annoying, aggravating, or downright mean that it can feel impossible to stay professional. To help you deal with this workplace woe, let’s examine some of the most common types of frustrating bosses and how to best deal with them.

The Missing in Action

The MIA Boss always seems to be busy with one project or another or is always on vacation. Either way, you can never get in touch with them, and they’re never available when you need them to be. In this situation, the best thing to do is to protect yourself. Contact and update them as much as possible, even if they don’t respond, and document everything. This way, if you receive criticism or something goes wrong later, you won’t take the blame.

The People Pleaser

The People Pleaser Boss doesn’t seem to give you helpful feedback, only praises you during reviews, and won’t give people who need it a proper push. To improve, you need feedback, and to do your job, you need a boss who’s willing to ensure other employees are doing their share. While it may seem nerve-wracking, the best thing you can do is sit down and converse respectfully to tackle the problem. You don’t have to criticize or point out all their flaws; just address what’s affecting you personally.

The Negative Nelly

The Negative Nelly Boss never gives your credit or praise; they’re hard to get along with and often even harder to please. They usually don’t realize that their negative attitude can affect the morale of everyone involved. In this situation, you can either take the initiative to build morale and praise others or suggest these strategies to your boss. Sometimes, the best option is to lead by example. In this case, if you want your boss to change or improve your work environment, you’ll have to take things into your own hands.

The Micromanager

Almost all of us are familiar with the Micromanager Boss; they don’t trust their employees, check in too often, find and point out every mistake, and just won’t let things go. In these cases, you should never lie or withhold information, as this will only make them distrust you more. Your best bet is to try to anticipate their moves by giving them information before they ask. Additionally, take the time to speak with them about which decisions you’re allowed to make on your own.

The Angry Abuser

The Angry Abuser Boss is the most frustrating type of boss, and dealing with them can be a nightmare. If you’re afraid of your boss, or they yell, scream, get physical, or use inappropriate language, these are signs of a hostile work environment. If you’re in this situation, it’s best to either form a plan of action and get a new job ASAP or report your boss to HR. Your priority should be to protect yourself and your mental health, so don’t waste time with a boss who thinks getting aggressive in the workplace is appropriate.