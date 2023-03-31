Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for ThriveOn King – Residential Project

Catalyst Construction would like to invite your company to bid on the ThriveOn King – Residential project.

ATTENTION: 8(a)/DBE/DVB/MBE/SBE/SDVOSB/VOB/WBE FIRMS (Emerging Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the

following project:

PROJECT: ThriveOn King – Residential

LOCATION: 2150 N Vel Phillips Ave

– Milwaukee, WI 53212

BID DATE: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 8:00AM

CONSTRUCTION START DATE: Summer 2023

END DATE: Fall 2024

OWNER: Royal Capital Group, LLC

PROJECT CONTACT: Andrew Castle, Project Manager acastle@catalystbuilds.com or Jenna Scorza, Estimator jscorza@catalystbuilds.com

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: ThriveOn King is a 90-unit affordable housing redevelopment located in Downtown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Emerging Business, RPP and Section 3 workforce participation is required.

Catalyst Construction

833 E Michigan St # 1000

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ph: 414-727-6840

catalystbuilds.com

