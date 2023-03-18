If you want to create long-lasting prints of your artwork or photographs, you’ll need high-quality materials. Discover which print types last the longest.

There are many reasons you may want to select long-lasting prints when you make copies of your work. Whether you want the highest quality prints for your own home or to sell to your customers, it helps to know which materials are most durable. Keep reading to learn which types of art prints last the longest and how to choose the right print for your needs.

Archival Paper

Archival paper is permanent, acid-free, and more durable compared to other types of paper, which is why it is commonly used for publications, legal documentation, and art printing. If you’re looking for prints that have long-lasting quality, choose archival paper for the job. Not all printers or services are compatible with this type of paper, so remember to choose your printing company carefully.

Canvas Prints

Canvas prints provide high-quality images with a signature textured finish, but their usefulness doesn’t end there. Canvas prints are also durable and last for quite some time. The canvas material itself is thick and enduring, and when stretched across a sturdy wooden frame, this type of print can survive falls, bumps, and other wear and tear. Your prints can potentially get roughed up during transportation and even day-to-day life, meaning you might want to choose a style that features a durable structure and image.

High-Quality Photo Paper

Another option for long-lasting prints is professional-grade photo paper. This material is popular with professional photographers who develop their own photos or order reproductions from printing services. This type of paper will really bring out the colors and details of your favorite shots. One of the most important tips for professional photographers is to choose a giclee printer that works with high-quality photo paper and offers a variety of print sizes and finishes.

Whether you’re creating copies of your artwork or photographs for personal or professional use, make sure you opt for high-quality materials that will last as long as possible. Now that you know which types of art prints last the longest, you can confidently choose the best print materials and services for your reproductions.