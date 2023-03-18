What You Won’t Do, Do for Love

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Bobby Caldwell was the epitome of a “blue eyed soul brother”–a nickname given to white singers who create rhythm and blues music. His 1978 classic “What you won’t do for love” continues to serve as an anthem for boppers and steppers even today. Mr. Caldwell passed last week at the age of 71, and fans across the world shared their memories of him and their love of his music.

When I go back and think about the lyrics to “What you won’t do for love”, it reminds me that we all must search within ourselves to find something that we will fight for, even until the death. Everyone has their “something”—a cause or a person that we will invest in. For me, my love is justice. I believe in it, wholeheartedly; I believe that we cannot effectively function as a society without justice for all people.

I guess you wonder where I’ve been; I searched to find a love within; I came back to let you know Got a thing for you and I can’t let go

That reminds me that sometimes love isn’t enough. You cannot love your way out of a situation. Love helps, but it must be precipitated by action. Sometimes we have to step away and refocus ourselves and our mission. Recharge our batteries and come back with a vengeance.

Some people go around the world for love; But they may never find what they dream of;

You can think the grass is greener in another city, another state, with another mate, etc. But you may find (like so many have) that they only trade in one set of problems for another. I was always taught that running does not solve the problem, facing issues head on is the best rule of engagement.

I always say there is a song for every occasion, and Bobby Caldwell has given us the perfect reminder to always keep a song on our hearts as we continue to move through life. Thank you, Bobby for the anthem. Rest well in Soul Heaven.