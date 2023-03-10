Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

One Stop Self Storage is holding a public auction March 7 to March 27 or later on StorageAuctions.com

One Stop Self Storage located at 3742 West Wisconsin Avenue Milwaukee WI, 53208 is holding a public auction starting 03/07/2023 and ending on or after 03/27/2023 at 10am on StorageAuctions.com.

Rickelle Jones – Contents appear to contain: Freezer, fridge, misc. boxes, and misc. items.
Josh Treiterer – Contents appear to contain: Plastic bags, misc. boxes, misc. items, clothing, and suitcases.
Angela Bracero – Contents appear to contain: Kitchenware, plastic bags, and misc. boxes.
Eric Hondzinski – Contents appear to contain: Plastic containers, misc. boxes, and misc. items.
Eric Williams – Contents appear to contain: Tools, tv, couches, plastic containers, clothing, misc. boxes, misc. items, and toys.
James Westphal – Contents appear to contain: Tv, plastic bags, misc. items, plastic containers, clothing, suitcases, and toys.
Jeffrey Phillips – Contents appear to contain: Toolbox, tools, power tools, plastic containers, misc. boxes, and exercising equip.
Kelvin Haydon – Contents appear to contain: Chairs, plastic bags, misc. boxes, plastic containers, and clothing.
Allen Flood – Contents appear to contain: Tool box, nightstands, chairs, kitchenware, plastic bags, misc. boxes, misc. items, plastic containers, exercising equip., and suitcases.
Willem Noorlander – Contents appear to contain: Décor, plastic containers, plastic bags, and misc. boxes.
Marveta Ryans – Contents appear to contain: Misc. items.
Esmeralda Wren – Contents appear to contain: Chairs, tables, plastic bags, misc. boxes, misc. items, and plastic containers.
Patricia Wal – Contents appear to contain: Mattresses, bed frame, box springs, and misc. items.
Tykesha Williams – Contents appear to contain: Mattresses, box springs, plastic bags, misc. boxes, misc. items, plastic containers, and clothing.
Heidi Rojas – Contents appear to contain: Décor, plastic containers, clothing, plastic bags, misc. boxes, and suitcases.
Macalah Wilson – Contents appear to contain: Tv, plastic containers, and misc. items.
Lavale Henry – Contents appear to contain: Plastic bags, misc. items, and toys.
William Hill Jr. – Contents appear to contain: Nightstands, plastic bags, misc. items, and suitcases.
Lindsay Maughmer – Contents appear to contain: Couches, mattresses, box springs, nightstands, décor, plastic containers, plastic bags, misc. boxes, misc. items, and toys.
George Holman – Contents appear to contain: Chairs, misc. items, and exercising equip.
Lindsay Maughmer – Contents appear to contain: Tv, computer equip., mattresses, bed frame, décor, plastic containers, plastic bags, misc. boxes, misc. items, and toys.
Adam Fizer – Contents appear to contain: Tool box, tv, couches, mattresses, box springs, lamps, plastic bags, misc. boxes, misc. items, plastic containers, and exercising equip.
Mikasa Owens – Contents appear to contain: Tables, plastic bags, misc. boxes, misc. items, and plastic containers.
Geron Ashford – Contents appear to contain: Plastic bags, misc. items, and clothing.
Tawana Wartchow – Contents appear to contain: Bed frame, dressers, armoire, chairs, tables, plastic containers, clothing, and misc. boxes.

