5 Most Popular Private Military Contracting Jobs

Whether you’re looking to serve your country or you just want a stable job, consider working as a military contractor. Discover the most popular choices.

If you’re looking for a stable career to pursue, you should consider working as a private military contractor. Working with the military can be a great patriotic alternative to combat service, plus the military has a lot of money to spend. Keep reading to discover the five most popular private military contracting jobs.

1. Military Support Welding

Becoming a welder is an excellent idea if you’re looking for a high-paying welding career. When you work as a contractor for the military, you might be working on aircraft, tanks, or other military vehicles. You could also get jobs that allow you to travel to different military bases around the world. Military welding jobs vary widely, so there’s something for everyone.

2. Logistics Coordination

The military is a big operation. If you enjoy puzzles and problem-solving, working as a logistics coordinator could be the right path for you. These roles are responsible for managing supply chains and facilities around the world. Much like in the corporate world, you could be overseeing delivery and shipping logistics, as well as military-specific jobs like troop transportation.

3. Background Investigation

Private contractors often provide the military with background investigation services. People in these roles are responsible for vetting job candidates to make sure they don’t have a history that could reflect badly on the military or cause legal issues. Your day-to-day tasks would involve interviewing candidates’ friends, family, bosses, and coworkers and filing recommendation reports.

4. On-Site Firefighter

Many military facilities need their own specialized firefighter teams, including military bases and airports. These secure locations contain special equipment that the military doesn’t want to lose. In emergencies, military firefighters also help civilians with evacuation and fire response.

5. Training Instruction

If you have specialized knowledge of skills or techniques (for example, martial arts), you could find work as a training instructor for the military. The military pays training instructors to train soldiers in specialized combat techniques and provide skill assessments.

There are many popular private military contracting positions available today. Working for the military can be a great way to travel, and the pay tends to be better than in other industries.