Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District Approved

MILWAUKEE – With strong support from local leaders and residents, the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District No. 12 was approved by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Milwaukee Common Council to advance the growth of this vibrant community.

Neighborhood Improvement Districts (NID) are critical partners in developing stronger areas throughout Milwaukee by supporting housing efforts and promoting a higher quality of life. NIDs are funded and operated by property owners and community residents located within each district’s defined boundaries.

The formation of the Lindsay Heights NID was driven by local residents to revitalize and improve this area on Milwaukee’s near north side. Objectives of the Lindsay Heights NID include:

• Providing assistance to homeowners, stabilizing the housing stock, and working on housing related issues;

• Supporting community improvement projects to eliminate blight;

• Installing new street lighting to address safety concerns, adding distinctive neighborhood signage, removing heat islands, and enhancing green space and landscaping to create a healthier environment; and

• Positioning the area for equity and inclusion with new development in partnership with the City of Milwaukee and its resources.

“Lindsay Heights has long been an innovative leader in neighborhood development. I am proud to support efforts that will enhance this community for years to come,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “Thanks to local organizations, partners and residents, the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District will help improve housing options and public infrastructure, support community projects that beautify the area, and ensure this neighborhood’s bright future.”

“Lindsay Heights residents and stakeholders are fully committed to supporting and improving their neighborhood. That’s why they came together to form this Neighborhood Improvement District and create the type of community they deserve,” said Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II. “I am proud to represent Lindsay Heights on the Common Council, and excited to see this collaboration that will deliver improved housing, public amenities, and quality of life enhancements to the neighborhood.”

“The Department of City Development helps empower folks around the city to form Neighborhood Improvement Districts and improve the community they call home,” said DCD Commissioner Lafayette Crump. “It’s great news that the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District is finally a reality. This effort will result in a renewed focus on improved housing, public infrastructure investments, and equity-focused policies that will support this community in the years ahead.”

“The Lindsay Heights NID is a shining example of what can be achieved when neighbors, stakeholders and the city come together in partnership and collaboration. Lindsay Heights residents should be proud of the hard work, dedication, and commitment they put into this multi-year effort to create something that will be of lasting value to the Lindsay Heights neighborhood,” said Antonio Butts, Executive Director, Walnut Way Conservation Corp. “This milestone is a great resident-led achievement and a powerful reminder that we are all capable of making positive change when we come together. Congratulations to everyone involved! Thank you for helping Walnut Way sustain its transformation!”

The NID will be bounded by North 20th Street to the west, North 6th Street to the east, West Locust Street to the north and West Walnut Street to the south, excluding properties included in the North Avenue Market Place BID 32, in the 15th Aldermanic District.

Learn more at milwaukee.gov/DCD.