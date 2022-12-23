Your company’s environment can have positive and negative impacts on how workers do their jobs. Discover how office furniture affects employee productivity.

As companies investigate the link between employee retention and office design, they should reconsider the types of furniture they use. These products can impact the employee’s behavior and how much work they get done during a workday. Learn about how office furniture affects employee productivity.

Improves Employee Comfort

Companies need to consider comfort levels when choosing a piece of furniture. If they pick ergonomic chairs with all the support workers need to do their work comfortably, they can help those employees stay focused and get more work done.

However, if a company gives employees uncomfortable chairs, its workers will experience more distractions and spend lots of time having to readjust their seats. They may also suffer pains that slow them down. This choice can lead to you wasting your money and the workers’ valuable time, so ensure that you provide them with the comfort they need.

Helps Performance Through Colors

Another way office furniture affects employee productivity is through its appearance. The right colors can give them the psychological boost they need to get cracking and get their jobs done. For example, red can inspire them to be more enthusiastic and physically active.

But if you want your employees to be calm and focused, blue can help you achieve those effects. Meanwhile, yellow can inspire creativity, which could benefit your business. The right hue will help drive the performance you’re looking for.

Helps Workers Stay Organized

You must also provide furniture that helps your employees stay organized. If they have messy and chaotic work areas, that can distract them and others around them, keeping them from what they need to do.

You can help them stay more organized by picking furniture with cabinets and drawers. These features will help them better sort and store essential documents instead of having them scattered across their desks. They’ll get more work done and experience fewer disruptions.

With these features, you’ll have workers that are more efficient and satisfied in their jobs. You’ll also have a healthier, more productive company.