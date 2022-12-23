4 Surprising Ways To Improve Your Office Design

Even a few small changes can improve the focus of your team and the productivity of your office. Discover some surprising ways to improve your office design.

As your base of operations, your office space and its design have a large influence on the success of your daily endeavors. From the overall appearance to the different amenities you include in your office’s layout, each detail can affect how well your team focuses within the space. If you’ve noticed that productivity isn’t where you want it to be, a change to the environment might be just what your company needs. Consider these surprising ways to improve your office design and what they can do for your business as a whole.

Repaint With a New Color

Color has an impressive impact on the mind. Whether it’s the brightest of yellows or the deepest of blues, the right hue changes the atmosphere of a space and evokes a certain state of mind. In offices, natural colors like greens, browns, and tans can help people focus. These tones are also generally relaxing and help reduce the onset of stress among your team. Yellows can also be a great option, as they help fill the room with light and improve energy, especially first thing in the morning.

Upgrade Your Lighting

Speaking of light, upgrading your ambient lighting fixtures can help enhance the performance of the space. After all, your team needs to be able to see what they’re working on, and too little light can have them squinting all day long. Conversely, too much light can overwhelm the eyes and give everyone headaches by lunchtime. Make sure you find a balance between softer ambient lighting and slightly brighter task lighting to encourage optimal work performance.

Incorporate Huddle Rooms

Another surprising way to improve your office design is to add a huddle room or two to your layout. These rooms provide suitable space for smaller groups to meet and chat privately as needed. While these spaces might be a newer office innovation, they’re known to have a drastic impact on workflow. In fact, there are several key benefits to having huddle rooms in the workplace, including flexibility for your team, better collaboration efforts, and even cost savings for you.

Clear Out the Clutter

Believe it or not, you don’t even need to undergo an office renovation to make a difference in the space. Clutter is one of the primary contributors to an ineffective and visually unappealing office, so simply removing unnecessary items can have a drastic impact on the morale of your team. From clearing out extra equipment and supplies to placing more garbage cans near workstations, any effort to decrease clutter will quickly eliminate distractions.

By implementing the above changes to your office space, you can create a more accommodating work environment for your entire team. This way, they’re less focused on what they don’t have and better prepared to make the most out of each day.