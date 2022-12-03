Tips To Prepare Your Heavy Equipment for Winter

The cold temperatures and unique weather conditions during the winter can take a toll on heavy equipment. Discover how to prepare your machinery for winter.

You probably know how grueling winter conditions can be on your personal vehicle, but have you considered how they affect your business’s heavy equipment? Winter can present some challenges for maintaining and preserving machinery and other equipment. Learn some of the best tips to prepare and protect your heavy equipment during the winter.

Invest in Winter Features for Heavy Equipment

Many heavy equipment accessories can facilitate the transition to working in the winter. For example, winter tires are a common cold-weather investment that can provide extra stability on snowy and icy surfaces. Batteries can often fail or quickly lose power in extreme cold, so heavy-duty batteries are another option for your equipment. You may also want to consider stocking up on engine block heaters, grid heaters, and diesel exhaust fluid heaters to keep yourself and your equipment at a comfortable temperature while working in the cold.

Inspect All Equipment

Wintry weather can cause extra wear and tear on your equipment and its various parts. The salt, snow, and ice that come with winter can also accumulate on your equipment, making it more difficult to inspect. It’s crucial to clean your equipment thoroughly before starting your inspection so you don’t miss anything.

You should also look out for signs your heavy equipment needs maintenance now before it sits for extended periods of time over the winter. If your equipment has cracks or isn’t well-lubricated, it could collect moisture and rust during this time.

Winterize Equipment Fluids and Fuels

Certain heavy equipment fluids and fuels can freeze when the temperature drops. Parts of your heavy equipment may come with heating lines to keep fuel flowing, but they won’t prevent freezing. Consider swapping fuels, coolants, and oils with cold-resistant fluids that won’t freeze at low temperatures. Remember to keep your fuel tank full during the winter, as it reduces condensation and freezing.

Preparing your heavy equipment for winter is easy when you follow these tips. Utilize these tricks to keep your construction and other industrial projects moving efficiently all year long, even during the winter season.