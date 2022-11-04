Before you hit the snow this season, ensure your snowmobile is ready by following some of these best practices for washing. Read on to learn more!

A fun part of preparing for your winter sports excursions is getting your equipment and gear ready. Once you ensure your snowmobile works and gets routine maintenance, you will want to consider the wash routine. In this article, we discuss some best practices for washing your snowmobile to help get you ready for the season ahead.

Plenty of Soap and Water

Don’t skimp on the soapy lather with warm water! Give the snowmobile an all-around surface wash with a degreasing soap. If you do not have a degreaser, dish soap is the next best alternative.

Don’t worry too much about the details until the surface is clean and free of debris. Once this is done, you can get more intimate with the detailing measures.

Shine the Metals

A significant part of detailing your snowmobile is shining all the metals. Not only is the result visually appealing, but it also ensures the life of the metals and fights against corrosive behaviors.

Over the seasons, your machine’s metals come into contact with salt, sludge, and moisture, which can deteriorate the metals that don’t receive adequate washes. Ensuring you take these steps when washing your snowmobile can eliminate the potential for damage.

Clean the Steering Components

Cleaning the steering components unlocks a smooth drive experience and ensures these mechanical features maintain viability. The steering components pick up grime, debris, and grease over time, so don’t be afraid to clean them regularly. Use a damp towel to handwash these components and avoid electrical disruptions.

Cut the Grease

As mentioned above, grease is a significant issue that accumulates naturally over time. Don’t be surprised if you pull your machine out of storage and find hard, caked-on grease in various places.

Removing this buildup from all working components is vital to maintain a snowmobile long-term and protect its lifespan. Dish soap may work, but consider investing in an official degreasing method if you struggle to remove the grease.

Wax On, Wax Off

While waxing the machine is not mandatory to its performance, doing so can nurture its paint job long-term and provide an additional layer of protection from exterior elements. The elements can be relatively harsh on your snowmobile, so taking advantage of a solid wax routine can extend the integrity of the machine’s surface.

Properly maintaining your snowmobile means including some of these best practices for washing. While you may care more about the machine’s performance features, go ahead and give yourself permission to invest time and resources in its appeal and shine. Have fun this season as you tackle new adventures!