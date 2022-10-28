Product packaging is essential to ship your goods to their respective locations while maintaining a sense of aesthetic comfort and quality assurance.

E-commerce is the dominant market for retail today. Customers can order and receive products from the safety of their homes. There’s no commuting involved so consumers save money on fuel. They don’t want to risk exposing themselves to disease or illness. Therefore, it’s in every e-commerce business’s best interest to utilize proper product packaging for their items. Here are some of the best product packaging options to consider for you.

Plastic Tubes

Plastic tubes are the ideal packaging for cosmetic and medicinal containers. Whether you’re selling lip balm, makeup, CBD products, or related items, plastic tubing is the most efficient way to do it. You have the option to include informational labels on your products that detail consumer safety, directional usage, ingredients, and manufacturing information. If you sell FDA-regulated medicine, you will need to include a drug panel as well. You can add a safety seal to protect the product without risking damage or tampering.

Envelopes

Envelopes are another one of the best product packaging options to consider. Envelopes are perfect for light products. This can include books, headphones, or other portable small orders. Since envelopes are lightweight, strong, and easy to store. Many packaging envelopes also incorporate an adhesive label to peel off for self-sealing. Envelopes further act as a blank canvas to customize and design your brand’s logo or image. There are also envelopes made from recycled materials to reduce carbon emissions and waste. Customers can also recycle their own envelopes or reuse them for other purposes.

Custom Cartons

The last product packaging to consider is cartons. Folding cartons or product boxes use durable paperboard to handle any large or heavy items. There are many reasons custom cartons benefit your product. For one, they protect your product. If you’re shopping fragile items, like oils, or liquids sensitive to UV radiation, cartons shield them to assure optimal quality. Additionally, customizing carton boxes allows you to display your personal logo to increase brand recognition. You can even add a personalized message to the customer to improve retention and satisfaction.