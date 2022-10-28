IVoted Festival 2022 to Feature WNOV for Wisconsin Stage

#iVoted Festival, which built the largest single night digital concert in history in 2020, is back for the 2022 midterms. The nonpartisan election night webcast features the top trending artists in and from key states whose electoral margins are often decided by the size of a concert venue. Fans RSVP to access the election night webcast with a selfie from outside their nearest polling place or at home with a blank and unmarked ballot.

As Wisconsin is a key battleground state, the 501(c)3 non-profit will feature a virtual Wisconsin Stage presented by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver’s For Wisconsin and Milwaukee’s WNOV radio. The stage will be opened with an appearance by Academy Award winner and Milwaukee’s Nō Studios Founder John Ridley and showcases the top trending artists in and from Wisconsin. #iVoted Festival 2022 artists performing on the WNOV For Wisconsin stage include Dead Horses, Kuinka, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Willy Porter, Lords of the Trident, John Paul Roney, Beatallica, 7000apart, The Solo King, RAF & Company, Clare McCullough, The Unrulies, and Mie. This will be followed by a “Hear Here Presents” stage curated by Milwaukee concert promoters Ryan Holman and Madda Udvari-Solner. Hear Here’s Wisconsin sub-stage features Wisconsin artists Immortal Girlfriend, Cullah, Ellie Jackson, Old Pup and Pink Halo. #iVoted Festival 2022’s WNOV For Wisconsin stage will also feature artists trending in the state including Halestorm, Queen Khamyra, Mean Lady, Mara Connor, and Mikaela. Additional stages include performances and appearances including A Conversation w/ W. Kamau Bell & Tom Morello, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Run the Jewels (Holy Calamavote TV concert rebroadcast), Steph Curry, Eugene Mirman, Lake Street Dive, CNCO, Rise Against, Umphrey’s McGee, Los Lobos, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves, Taylor Bennett, Carl Craig, Em Beihold, The Black Angels, Messer, The Range, Bully, VINCINT, Umphrey’s McGee, DeVotchKa, 3OH!3, Koly P, Lil’ Scrappy, Black Stone Cherry, El Trono De Mexico, Piper Perabo, La Bouche, Fabiø Guerra, Richard Marx, Jamby El Favo, The Starting Line, The Happy Fits, Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup, Twiztid, The Suffers and more with the full lineup available HERE: https://ivotedfestival.org/

#iVoted Festival also launched the #iVotedEarly Sweepstakes last month where U.S. residents can submit a selfie from outside their nearest polling place or at home with a blank and unmarked ballot to win tickets to 600 concerts nationwide including Wisconsin shows from Carly Rae Jepsen, The Wood Brothers, Keith Urban, Ani DiFranco, Bill Burr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Gipsy Kings, and a show of a winner’s choice at #iVoted Festival official partner Nō Studios. All #iVotedEarly Sweepstakes entries are RSVP’d for #iVoted Festival’s election night webcast. Underage fans enter by letting event organizers know what election they will be 18 for and why they’re excited to vote. Non-U.S. residents can also RSVP to #iVoted Festival 2022 by letting the 501(c)3 non-profit know which artist they’re most excited to check out.

#iVoted Festival’s Founder & CEO Emily White is originally from Wisconsin, with the stage and artists being particularly close to White’s heart. “I thought of #iVoted Festival after realizing electoral margins in Wisconsin were decided by the size of a venue and read that turnout was down in Milwaukee in particular. I thought, ‘Why don’t we produce a compelling concert to tie in voting and increase turnout?’” White’s women-led team has done just that ever since, using data-driven methods that MIT analyzed showing #iVoted Festival increases turnout by over 7%. For context, traditional “get out the vote” drives generally increase turnout by 0.5-1%. Radio Milwaukee Music Ambassador of the Year and Milwaukee entrepreneur Kenntia Hickman also serves on #iVoted Festival’s board and the organization recently partnered with Greater Milwaukee Urban League.

White has also been interviewing #iVoted Festival 2022 artists in “state” themed episodes to take listeners through the election year to from registration to turnout to issues we’ll all be voting on.

The “Wisconsin” episode recently dropped earlier this year discussing “The Power of the School Board You Elect” where White chats with her Arrowhead High School Teacher Craig Haase to discuss the topic. This is paired with new interviews with artists performing on the WNOV For Wisconsin and Hear Here Presents Stage on election night. The #iVoted Festival Podcast is available wherever you get podcasts.

Enter the #iVoted Early Sweepstakes to RSVP for #iVoted Festival HERE. Full #iVoted Festival 2022 Lineup #iVoted Festival Podcast https://linktr.ee/ivotedfestival