Shopping for bedding can be tricky, and you have to get what’s most comfortable for you. How do you know what’s best for your needs? Learn more here.

Shopping for bedding isn’t hard, but it takes some forethought. Figuring out what’s right for you is a form of trial and error, especially for a duvet. Given that the covers and inserts can be different types, understanding what’s right for you can be tricky. Luckily, we’re here to help. Check out our tips on how to choose the best duvet for your comfort below.

Choose the Right Filling

It should come as no surprise that you should first consider what kind of insert to use when looking for insulation for your duvet cover. Natural insulation, such as wool, down, and goose feathers, are all excellent choices. Note that while they’re higher quality, down and feather duvets are more expensive. Given their exceptional quality and the fact that bedding can impact your sleep—it’s well worth the cost.

Alternatively, if you’re allergic to feathers, it might be wise to choose a lightweight option. Synthetic fillings, in this case, are an excellent choice.

Take the Fill Power Into Account

Look at the duvet’s fill power before buying. Down fill power measures the quality and effectiveness of the feathers in a duvet. Fluffy down comforters create more air chambers. The duvet is much more likely to make you feel cozier than most others if the fill power is higher. Typically, they come in a range of 450-900. Fill power at 450 is the least plump of the bunch, while 900 has exceptional fluffiness and insulation. Insulation is an important factor in choosing the best duvet for your comfort.

Shop for Cotton Covers

Cotton is sure to make you the most comfortable if you decide to get a cotton duvet cover. Cotton is breathable and, in some cases, hypoallergenic. It’s smooth and soft to the touch and can provide a luxury feel. It also absorbs heat from your body while insulating. This makes it cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Given that you can switch out inserts whenever you want, covers give you a level of versatility that can’t be beaten. We hope you’ll think twice about which comforter you decide to get. If you keep these tips in mind, you’ll be cozy in no time.