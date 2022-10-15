When you get a new tattoo, the last thing you want to do is mess it up. That’s why aftercare is so important. Read here to discover how it works!

Whether you have many tattoos or this is your first one, tattoo aftercare is a critical part of the tattooing process. After all, your body can’t tell a tattoo from any other injury, so you need to be careful to follow the proper steps. Otherwise, your body may try to cover up your new tattoo in the healing process. Read on to discover what you should know about the tattoo aftercare timeline.

The First Week

The initial phase is the most important. Your tattoo artist will set you up with a second skin, which is a plastic wrap that acts as a protective layer over the tattoo. The plastic tricks your body into not scabbing over too much and obscuring the tattoo. Every artist will have different tips on how long you should keep your tattoo wrapped in plastic, so be sure to follow their instructions.

Once the wrap comes off, gently wash the tattoo with lukewarm running water and antibacterial soap.

The Second Week

After the first week of gentle washes comes an even less fun time—itching and flaking. Both of these sensations are normal, if not a little unpleasant. Don’t scratch your tattoo—instead, keep it moisturized and clean! Use the lotion recommended to you by your artist. There may be specific brands they prefer, or they could suggest something like coconut oil.

The Third Week and Beyond

Congratulations! You’re now in the last stage of the healing process, and your tattoo should look close to its final appearance. You may notice that the tattoo has a duller and cloudier look than you saw initially, but don’t worry. That’s because one last layer of dead skin is covering the tattoo.

Over the course of the next few weeks, this layer should (painlessly, thank goodness) flake away to reveal a clear and beautiful tattoo underneath. Don’t be alarmed if black ink looks gray and the tattoo looks generally desaturated—this is a completely normal stage of the healing process.

Now that you understand what you should know about the tattoo aftercare timeline, remember that you can still go to the ultimate authority if you have more questions: your tattoo artist. Certain artists will have their own tips and tricks for aftercare, and you should listen to them! They know the best way to make their art look great.