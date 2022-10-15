A confined space rescue requires a worker to stay prepared for safety reasons. Find out what gear you need before doing a confined space rescue.

Stocking up on emergency gear is essential so you’re prepared to handle any situation. If you need to look over the necessary equipment used for confined space rescue, here’s what you need to know to stay prepared for emergencies

Rescue Systems

When a person needs to be lowered down into a confined space, they’re not going to do it themselves. A worker attaches to a harness and descends to retrieve the trapped victim. Without these systems, there wouldn’t be a way to safely lower and raise a worker during a rescue.

The most common tools you can find in a rescue system are:

Hoists and retractors

Pulleys

Tripods

Full body harness

Communication Devices

A rescue mission requires strict communication, especially in tight spaces. Communication devices alert other workers if something goes wrong during a rescue. When an emergency does happen, it’s important to have devices to let workers on the outside know, and they can help figure out a rescue plan.

When it comes to communication devices, there are more than walkie-talkies and system cables. Here’s a quick overview of the equipment included in communication device kits:

Headsets

Speakers

Microphones

Carrying case

Head harness

PPE Gear

No matter what area you’re in, you’ll need to wear certain gear. PPE gear varies from place to place but should always be worn for safety. You should have a basic idea of what safety PPE gear to wear during each rescue, so make sure to have everything stocked, including:

Hard hat

Gloves

Boots

Long-sleeved shirt

Headset

Ventilation Gear

Buildings are known for ventilation problems if they’re small enough. When rescuing someone from a small space in a building, workers must be more diligent as the area could have chemicals, fire hazards, and other contaminants that alter the atmosphere. Before the rescue, workers need to set up ventilation systems to clear the air of pollutants.

Ventilation systems come with various uses, and you can find many to have equipment like these:

Ducts

Blowers

Fans

Medical Equipment

You must have medical gear on hand for after the rescue. When the worst does happen, you want the right items with you so you can tend to the wounded. Being equipped with medical gear can make every rescue mission less stressful.

Here’s what you should have in your medical pack:

Fid aid kit

Stretcher

Resuscitator

Among all the necessary equipment you need for enclosed space rescue, this list has the most important. Keep yourself updated on the latest gear for rescues. Think about this list the next time you need to stock up on supplies.