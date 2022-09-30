Indigenous Biz Con 2022 Kicks Off October 10-12 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Milwaukee, Wis. – From Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2022, Indigenous Biz Con (IBC) will host Indigenous businesses, high-level Tribal administrators, and elected Tribal officials to interact and collaborate with non-tribal businesses. The 3-day event will take place at Potawatomi Casino and provide a fun, interactive platform that allows for networking and education for the purpose of mutual success, respect, and prosperity.

The event is presented by Indigenous Business Group (IBG). IBG was established in 2022 for the purpose of bringing donors, companies, tribes, and other organizations together to promote Indigenous business and tribal economic development. The nonprofit was founded by Collin Price (Ho-Chunk Nation), owner of B-Team Strategy; Zoar Fulwilder (Salt River Pima-Maricopa), managing partner of Mavid Construction; and Rob Pero (Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa), founder of Perodigm Media and Canndigenous.

“Unlike traditional conferences, the focus of Indigenous Biz Con will be interactive roundtables and collaborative activities to provide an opportunity for the attendees to learn, network, and collaborate, ultimately building meaningful partnerships that result in business,” said Fulwilder. “Our goals for this conference are to work to break down the barriers to economic development, build community, and elevate the voices of Native entrepreneurs.”

The event features business operators at the forefront, with speakers covering topics such as emerging industries, professional development, economic diversification, workforce development, Indigenous law, and more. In addition, a number of tribes will be presenting upcoming projects.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin.

“It was imperative to us as a group to not only bring our Native community together, but to be able to give back to the communities that have supported each of us,” said Price.

“We have our sights set on future events that will allow us to grow our reach and expand the communities in which we’re able to give back financially.”

The event will kick off with an evening reception on Monday, Oct. 10, featuring music from award-winning Indigenous artist Kelly Jackson, followed by speakers and panels throughout the day on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Tribal construction projects including the Ho-Chunk Nation’s $400 million Beloit Casino will be showcased to better help contractors understand and navigate tribal labor procurement processes.

Throughout the week, a Native-owned business marketplace will allow for Indigenous artists to showcase their crafts. Another event highlight will be a Tuesday evening reception hosted by Representative Sharice Davids, followed by a black-tie optional/Indigenous attire gala to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The event will close midday Wednesday, Oct.12.

“This conference plays a critical role in allowing attendees to network and engage with Tribal leaders, construction executives, top talent, and industry experts,” said Pero. “IBC will provide for meaningful, long-lasting connections and relevant industry knowledge, ultimately benefiting communities and businesses collectively throughout the state of Wisconsin and the Midwest.”

A number of partners throughout the state of Wisconsin have committed to sponsoring the event, including Forest County Potawatomi, First Nations Community Financial, Construction Business Group, Corporate Contractors Inc., Walbec Group, and more.

If you would like to attend Indigenous Biz Con, or if you are interested in sponsorship or speaking opportunities, more information can be found online at www.indigenousbusinessgroup.org or via phone at 877-494-0515. Join us as we gather together to share knowledge, culture, and community.

About Indigenous Business Group

Indigenous Business Group (IGB) was founded in 2022 and brings donors, companies, tribes and other organizations together to promote Indigenous business and tribal economic development through the hosting of unique and exciting fundraisers and networking events. More information may be found at www.indigenousbusinessgroup.org.

