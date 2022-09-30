Democratic Candidates Rally to Excite Voter Turnout in Milwaukee

By Karen Stokes

A crowd of about 200 people rallied at the Washington Park Senior Center in support of Wisconsin Democratic candidates Saturday at the first ever, ‘Win Milwaukee, Win Wisconsin’ rally.

Democratic candidates appeared to urge their supporters to vote in this extremely important race to keep Wisconsin moving forward.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said this year’s election is about Wisconsin values and defending civil rights, such as women’s reproductive rights and marriage equality.

“When you think about the things that my opponent is standing for, for instance the 1849 law put into place by a bunch of men before women had the right to vote. Women were considered second class citizens and my opponent, Tim Michels said 1849 is a mirror of his belief system, we cannot let this happen,” the Governor said.

“We have provided hundreds of millions of dollars for public schools,” Evers said. “My opponent when he was asked about an increase in funding to public schools his words were, “that’s the definition of insanity,”. Think about that someone who wants to be the Governor of the State of Wisconsin says no increase of money for public schools, we’re going to send that to private schools and we’re going to open up choice all across the State of Wisconsin which will cost taxpayers an extra half billion dollars. I think his priorities are wrong.”

Recent history shows when democrats organize, engage and get voters excited across Milwaukee County, Democrats win elections.

“We’re here for a reason and that reason is to get rid of Ron Johnson,” said Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “It won’t happen because he’s been bad on every issue, it won’t happen because he turned his back on us every step of the way, it’s going to happen because we’re going to organize.”

Evers and Barnes were joined by several other Democratic politicians, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, Democratic nominee for State Treasurer Aaron Richardson, and candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Sara Rodriguez.

Wisconsin State Senator, LaTonya Johnson and Milwaukee City Treasurer, Spencer Coggs were also in attendance.

“I want people to think about this moment and what the next 10 years will look like, what the next 20 years will look like. Will this state provide more opportunity or less? Are we going to have more rights for women or less, are we going to express our true values and virtues of equality or won’t we?” Barnes inquired.