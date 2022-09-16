As we leave summer for fall, we look forward to the holidays, including holiday shopping. Learn why you should sell gift cards to your holiday shoppers.

While the holidays may seem like they’re months away, they’re just around the corner, and your business needs to prepare. Holidays bring out shoppers like no other time of year, and whether they’re buying a gift for a stranger at work because of a company gift exchange, or their best friend, gift cards are a top choice. If you feel tempted to lean away from selling gift cards and focus on more tangible gifts during the holiday season, you shouldn’t. Gift cards can help increase brand awareness and bring other benefits to your business. Keep reading to learn why you should sell gift cards during the holidays.

People Spend More

There’s something about shopping with other people’s money that makes the whole thing feel so much more fun. Gift cards deliver that fun in a plastic card that people love to give and receive, and when they receive it, they’re more likely to buy full-priced items than if they were shopping with their own money. Focus on selling gift cards if you want to bring out the best in your shoppers and sell more full-priced items this holiday season.

New Customers Come In

People give more during the holidays, which means they’re more likely to come into your store even if it’s new. They may be buying a gift card for a friend who loves your store, or that friend who loves your store got them a gift card that’s burning a hole in their pocket. Either way, you have a new customer in your doors, and with the right merchandise and customer service, you can turn them into a loyal patron.

Guaranteed Sales

Sometimes when a friend gets someone a gift card to a store, they never use it. Things get lost, or they’re not interested in what your store has to offer. While that’s disappointing and takes away your opportunity to create another loyal customer, you’ve still already made money from that sale. While the recipient technically didn’t get anything out of the deal, you’ve made money. That money is essential to keeping your business open for all the loyal customers you already have.

Deter Thieves

Unfortunately, holidays are often a popular time for thieves and shoplifting. Many stores worry about thieves and shoplifters sneaking in, pocketing small items like gift cards, and then leaving the store without alerting anyone. While this is a problem for homemade gift certificates, you can buy gift cards that won’t function until activated by a store employee during a purchase, which means thieves can’t use them.

You should sell gift cards during the holidays because people spend more with them, they bring new customers into your store, they guarantee a sale, and they deter shoplifting. While ordering gift cards for your business is an investment, this investment is worth it, especially during the holidays.