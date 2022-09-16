Top 3 Ways Colder Weather Damages the Home

While warm weather often exposes homes to certain risks, colder weather has its own seasonal risks too. Take note to protect your home from inclement weather.

Living in Wisconsin is great, given its natural landscapes and bustling cities. Wisconsin is home to its own rich history and culture unique to its statehood. However, Wisconsin’s location in the northern part of the United States means the colder months hit harder than elsewhere. Here are the top three ways colder weather damages the home that everyone in the area should know.

Snow and Ice

Those living in colder climates know the personal risks of snow and ice. Falls, injuries, and bitter windchills are all too common. Still, you may not realize that snow and ice pose risks to your home as much as they do to your body. Given that snow and ice are made up of water molecules, winter weather can lead to excessive moisture in your home. Snow and ice affect everything, from your HVAC system to your foundation. They can also damage your gutters if unprepared. Fortunately, you can avoid this with basic maintenance, such as gutter warmers and ice salt.

Plumbing

Cold weather exposes your home to serious plumbing issues. It’s important to ensure your plumbing and water heater function during the colder months. One of the top three ways colder weather damages the home is through pipe bursts. This happens when the water in pipes freezes and expands, causing pipes to crack and do serious damage. Given that pipes process hundreds of gallons of water per minute, this can result in flooding and the growth of mold and mildew. Not to mention, water can damage personal possessions. Make sure to insulate your pipes to combat this issue.

Foundation Issues

Lastly, don’t neglect your home’s foundation. With colder weather, especially in Wisconsin and other northern states, the high amount of moisture in snow often causes the ground to shift, which can damage and worsen an unstable foundation. Foundation issues have their own risks, often leading to improper insulation, sagging floors and ceilings, cracks, and unsafe environments. You can take steps to prepare your home to avoid foundation issues in the fall as the weather begins to cool.