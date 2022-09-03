Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Statement from Steven Webb, Executive Director, PPAWI on Tim Michels’ Support for Anti-Abortion & Anti-LGBTQ+ Groups

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin understands how vital this upcoming general election is to the freedoms of Wisconsinites. Republican gubernatorial candidate, Tim Michels has a long history with the anti-abortion movement from supporting extreme policies like the 1849 criminal abortion ban to funding the most radical groups who seek to ban abortion without exception for rape or incest. Tim Michels and his wife donated $250,000 to anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ groups, making up a whopping 15% of his donations in the year 2020. If elected, we know Tim Michels will use his power to restrict our access to reproductive health services because that’s who he’s always been.

Some of the groups receiving donations being Pro-Life Wisconsin Education Task Force and Wisconsin Right to Life. Donating to organizations that share his belief of going further than the 1849 criminal abortion ban is just one way he has worked towards robbing Wisconsinites of their freedoms. The 1849 criminal abortion ban criminalizes abortions statewide with no exception for rape or incest. The majority of Wisconsinites want access to safe and legal abortion services. Abortion care is health care.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is a threat to safe and legal health care. He has been extremely vocal that his vision for Wisconsin’s future is one in which Wisconsinites have no bodily autonomy, one in which abortion and other reproductive health care is illegal. Tim Michels is working for a future where there is no access to safe and legal abortions, and no bodily autonomy. The health, safety and lives of our loved ones are at risk. As a community, we must exercise our shared values of freedom and bodily autonomy to restore abortion access in Wisconsin.

