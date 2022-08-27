Milwaukee-Based ECE Appoints Four New Members to Its Board of Directors

New members’ term begins January 1, 2023

Milwaukee, Wis. – Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE®), a nonprofit organization that evaluates foreign educational credentials, will add four esteemed leaders to its board of directors for the 2023-2025 term.



Adria Baker,Ed.D. is the associate vice provost for international education at Rice University. Her expertise includes extensive work with nonprofit organizations and a focus on international education research, immigration and cross-cultural management.



Kimara Ellefson, MBA is the national director for partnerships for the Kern National Network for Caring and Character in Medicine. As a seasoned human resource and talent management leader, she excels at change and organizational management. Ellefson is also a well-known medical faculty affairs leader who consistently puts people first





David Frey, MBA-Finance and Management is a former partner, portfolio manager and global head of broadly syndicated loans and CLOs at HPS Investment Partners, LLC. The retired investment strategist and loan analyst brings a wealth of knowledge in new business development and complex financing.



David Hynekis the current president of Business Fitness, Inc. where his strategic business and technology planning acumens have contributed to ongoing success for nearly 20 years.

“We are excited to welcome four new members to the ECE Board of Directors, said Margit Schatzman, ECE® president. “ECE has a long history of thoughtful, dedicated, and engaged board members. We rely on their diverse perspectives and skills to increase our organization’s strength and relevancy while serving people moving across borders and contributing to our global community. Students are returning to education abroad and immigrants are increasingly important in solving global challenges. We know new board members will provide wisdom and guidance as ECE seeks innovative solutions to support learners and the international education professionals who serve them.”

ECE board membership is a voluntary role designed to elevate the organization’s growing charitable and global education initiatives. Board members typically serve a three-year term and may serve up to six consecutive years.

About Educational Credential Evaluators

Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee, Wis. Founded in 1980, ECE evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. and studying in Canada. ECE® reports give individuals from other countries the recognition they deserve for education completed in their home countries and give higher education institutions, employers, healthcare organizations, and licensing boards confidence that educational equivalencies between countries are accurate. ECE’s mission is to promote the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders. Launched in 2016, ECE® Aid is a charitable initiative developed to provide free evaluation reports for vulnerable and displaced populations. In addition to providing reports, ECE® team members provide ongoing training and support to the international education community.