AMONG THE attendees pictured at the JPMorgan Chase reception are from, left to right: Publisher Carole Geary, Milwaukee Courier; Martha De Luna, Director of Multicultural Sales & Strategy for Impremedia; Brian S. Hanover, Head, Regional Communications Head JPMorgan Chase; Melody Spann-Cooper, Chairman, Midway Broadcasting Corporation; Andrew Gray, Managing Director of Corporate Communications, JP Morgan Chase; NBC 5 News Emmy award-winning journalist Art Norman; and Chicago and Gary Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell.