Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Launches 2022 Midterm Electoral Program

The historic midterm election investment will be used strategically to elect pro-choice candidates

WISCONSIN — On August 17th, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin & Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Political Fund will launch a statewide electoral program to get out the vote and elect sexual and reproductive rights champions. The electoral program in Wisconsin is part of “Take Control,” a national $50 million Planned Parenthood advocacy and political campaign to protect reproductive rights across the country. The investment marks the largest-ever electoral program in the groups’ history.

Legislative action is more important now than ever to restore abortion services in Wisconsin. There are a variety of races coming up this election cycle, including both the race for Governor and Attorney General. The candidate who assumes the position of Attorney General will have the positioning and power to either defend or challenge the right to safe and legal access to abortion rights in Wisconsin.

Statement from Steven Webb, Executive Director, PPAWI

“The stakes for abortion rights in Wisconsin are high and who we elect to the Governor’s mansion will determine whether we as Wisconsinites have access to health care and the freedom to control our lives or not. With no Federal Constitutional protections, the role of the state legislature in determining the future of reproductive freedoms in Wisconsin is more critical than ever. That’s why the candidates that PPAWI is endorsing are proven champions for protecting access to the full scope of reproductive freedoms in Wisconsin. With abortion access, reproductive health and so much more on the line, Wisconsin cannot afford to elect people who would limit birth control access and continue to ban abortion. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin will work around the clock to ensure that voters know whom they can trust to protect their health and rights. We’re going to use every tool at our disposal to win this fight. The overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites support abortion rights and will make their voices heard at the ballot box this November.”

Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations will initially invest in nine target states: Georgia, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Local Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations will also be active in Colorado, California, Maine, Ohio, and Florida. In sum, the program will reach up to 6 million voters across the country.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin is the advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. PPAWI engages in legislative and educational activity and works to elect candidates to office that support these goals.