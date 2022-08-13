WNOV 860 Relaunches Annual Community Resource Fair

WNOV 860 Milwaukee’s first black radio station broadcasting urban contemporary music and a variety of talk shows – is proud to announce the relaunch of their Annual Community Resource Fair, taking place at King Park on August 13th, 2022.

The free event will be the 8th resource fair hosted by the station, and marks the first time the whole community is gathering since the start of the pandemic. This year’s fair will focus on celebrating renewal as families are rebuilding after a challenging couple of years.

The WNOV 860 fair promises fun for the whole family to share health and financial resources with its community. For children, there will be face painting, a bounce house, games, and a bookbag giveaway. Competitors of all ages can also pre-register to compete in tournaments of chess and spades and enter the raffle to win cash prizes.

“We are excited to host this event as we understand many community members still lack access to vital resources and opportunities to feel comfortable in traditional engagement environments,” commented Sandra Robinson, General Manager of WNOV. “Our annual resource fair provides access to new connections, resources, free food, incentives for vaccinations, and so much more.”

To learn more about the event, or to book tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wnov-860-resource-fair-tickets-387462640187.

Connect with WNOV 860 Website | Facebook | Instagram