After Disaster: How To Clean Up After a Large Storm

If you live in a place with frequent heavy storms, you should learn more about how you can clean up your home after a large storm and do it safely.

Large storms can cause a lot of damage in your home and the surround areas, both by water and wind. After a storm passes, it’s important to know how you should clean your home. Use this as a guide after the storm no longer threatens your home and you have the all-clear to be in your home.

Avoid Hazards

The first thing you should do after a storm is make sure your home is safe to be in. Foundational damage and electrical issues can cause a lot of harm and possibly death if you’re not careful. Even small things like broken glass and shifted items can cause injuries if you aren’t careful. Make sure you’re clear to go home, and be careful around the house.

Dry Your Home

If there’s water damage from the storm, then you should air out your home. Leaving standing water can cause even more damage; open your windows and doors so air can circulate and dry out your home. It’s best to do this within 48 hours of the storm to minimize damage.

Inspect Your Home

As it airs out, you should run an inspection of your home, identifying all the places that need cleaning and repairs. It’s a good idea to hire someone to make sure the roof and foundation are still intact, but you can identify the most obvious places yourself.

Start Cleaning Safely

The last things you should do are clean your home and deal with the various damages from the storm. Be careful and wear protective gear while cleaning, as the storm may have created hazards like sharp glass. Storm debris removal isn’t easy, and there are some things you should know about debris removal before you tackle this task.

Now you know how you can clean up your home after a storm hits. Again, always be safe when dealing with storm damage as it can cause a lot of problems you don’t see until it’s too late. Be cautious and wait for professionals to tell you it’s safe.