Before owning a pool, you may or may not have known just how much time, energy, and money it can take. While your pool offers so much fun, happiness, and memories you won’t forget, you must pay an equal cost for it. The costs of maintaining your pool can easily build up from things like upkeep to entertainment to evaporation. That is especially so right now, when you are likely using it every weekend—here are some simple ways to save money as a pool owner.

Buy in Bulk

You may be handing over unnecessary cash if you go to your local pool store to purchase your pool chemicals, especially if you buy one at a time. One of the best and simplest ways to save money as a pool owner is to make sure you purchase your pool chemicals in bulk, as it is usually cheaper. What’s more, stores will hike their prices, especially at certain times, like when the weather is heating up. As such, ensure you get your supplies before the start of the season, as the prices won’t be as high.

Go for DIY

We can no longer deny that we are in the age of DIY, but you may want to lean in as it can save you some money. A pool isn’t much without its entertainment—you have likely seen many amazing floating devices, but they can be pretty expensive. Usually, these costs come from the shock value that gives it that have-to-have-it quality.

However, you can create that excitement with a simple DIY project that provides the same effects for half the cost. If you love a relaxing float in the pool, try to make your own floating lounge chair—it’s easier to make than you think.

Conserve Water

Evaporation is the villain of every pool owner’s nightmares—it can easily steal away thousands of gallons a year from your pool. When significant evaporation occurs, you will have to re-fill your pool, which can incur costs you could have avoided. As such, you want to take the best practices to conserve your water in order to prevent this from happening. Try not to let up the slack—covering your pool when you are not using it can save you at least an inch of water a week.