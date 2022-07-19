I’m the Best Candidate for Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court

By Anna Maria Hodges

The Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court plays a key role in our justice system. From helping the public access court records to staffing county courtrooms, the Clerk of Circuit Court is involved in just about every aspect of the judicial process. As an elected office, the Clerk of Circuit Court reports to the people of Milwaukee County. On Tuesday, August 9, our community will have the opportunity to elect a new leader for this important role. It would be my great honor to earn your support in this election.

I am a lifelong resident of our community and a proven leader in Milwaukee County’s justice system. As the former Chief Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court, I became the Acting Clerk of Circuit Court this January when longtime incumbent John Barrett retired. I served until Milwaukee County’s judges tapped a well-connected politician with no experience in our justice system to act as the interim clerk.

Unlike my opponent, I was not a politician. I used my position to stand up for our community, working to improve customer service and build strong relationships between our court system and community partners.

In taking these steps, I continued the work I began almost 30 years ago when I entered public service. Throughout my career, I have helped members of our community navigate complex government systems. I first worked for the Milwaukee County Executive and the Governor of Wisconsin, helping their constituents obtain assistance from government agencies. In 2000, I joined the office of Milwaukee County’s Chief Judge, providing services to community members who were representing themselves in court proceedings.

I later supervised court interpreter services, served as a Court Coordinator for Misdemeanor and Intake Courts, and served as Civil Division Administrator in the Clerk of Circuit Court’s office before my appointment as Chief Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court in 2018. In this leadership role, I helped the elected Clerk supervise the office’s staff of nearly 300 employees and its budget of approximately $42 million. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I worked on-site in our Courthouse, making sure that key services were not interrupted by the public health emergency.

I have the experience to serve as Clerk of Circuit Court and the vision to lead and transform this critical office. When I take office, I will eliminate red tape that gets in the way of efficient customer service, and I will restructure the office to do away with unnecessary management positions that the interim clerk has created. Instead, I will invest in recruitment, training, and on-the-job mentoring for the critical front-line positions that help community members access court records and navigate the justice system. And I will be a working Clerk of Circuit Court who is active in our community, accessible to all my constituents, and engaged in the day-to-day work of serving the public.

To learn more, head to www.annaforclerk.com or look me up on Facebook and Twitter. It would be my great honor to earn your trust and support this August 9.