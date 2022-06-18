Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Announce New Multi-Year Sponsorship

Includes Naming Rights to VIP Club and Fan Appreciation Day Chance to Win $1 Million Dollars

On Tuesday, June 14 Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials were excited to announce a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The sponsorship includes naming rights of the Potawatomi Founder’s Club, a premium VIP hospitality area located at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and presenting sponsor of Fan Appreciation Day and the BIG WIN promotion on July 9, 2022, during Summerfest.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to Summerfest with a multi-year sponsorship, further strengthening our brands as two of the top tourist destinations in Milwaukee” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “This new partnership will further enhance our commitment to the city and community, as we continue to fulfil our nonprofit mission of bringing the community together through music and special events.”

“It’s a great opportunity for these two homegrown institutions to work and grow together to make Milwaukee a can’t miss destination for people throughout the country,” said Dominic Ortiz, CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. “This is such an exciting time for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to partner with Summerfest as the ‘World’s Largest Music Festival’ becomes bigger and better than ever.”

As a thank you to the community for their support of this year’s festival, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Summerfest present Fan Appreciation Day on July 9, 2022, along with the BIG WIN giveaway, where five lucky winners will have the chance to win $1 million dollars and a guaranteed share of $10,000.

During Fan Appreciation Day, all fans arriving between Noon and 3:00 p.m. will be admitted free to Summerfest, courtesy of Summerfest and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Additionally, the first 30,000 fans will also receive one (1) free Summerfest 2023 ticket AND a BIG WIN entry ticket.

To participate in the BIG WIN drawing presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, simply turn in the perforated BIG WIN entry stub from the Summerfest 2023 ticket in a specially marked bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between the hours of Noon and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. Patrons must bring the 2023 ticket to the drawing. If the entry number on the ticket matches the number that is announced and displayed on the screen, they will be declared one of five participants in the BIG WIN drawing. (winners will be drawn at random and must be present to win)

The BIG WIN drawing for the opportunity to win $1 million dollars will take place on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at 4:00 p.m. Participants will roll one dice at a time. The first participant to have all four dice show the Summerfest smile icon, will win the $1 million dollar prize. For complete set rules, visit BIG WIN.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Fire Keeper Club® (FKC) members can increase their chance to be a winner in the BIG WIN during Summerfest. An additional 20,000 Big Win tickets, which include both a complimentary 2023 Summerfest Admission Ticket and Big Win Entry ticket, will be distributed in advance of Summerfest at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. FKC members who visit Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on June 20, June 22, June 28, and June 30, 2022, starting at 8:00 a.m., will receive two (2) BIG WIN Entry Tickets, and two (2) Summerfest 2022 General Admission tickets, while daily supplies last. No purchase necessary.

To enter the BIG WIN drawing, FKC members need to bring their BIG WIN tickets (both the 2023 ticket and BIG WIN entry ticket) to Summerfest on Fan Appreciation Day on July 9 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. and drop the perforated BIG WIN entry ticket in the specially marked bin inside the Mid Gate for the chance to participate in the BIG WIN promotion.

For more information visit Summerfest.com

About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as “The World’s Largest Music Festival” and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry’s biggest acts, emerging talent, and local favorites along with approximately 750,000 fans, for an unforgettable live music experience. The festival features over 1,000 performances on 12 permanent stages, along with food, beverages, and activities, all in a world-class festival setting. The 2022 edition will take place over three weekends June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. For more information, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @Summerfest.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.

About Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Set in the heart of Milwaukee, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is Wisconsin’s premier entertainment destination, offering guests the best in gaming, dining, and entertainment. The property features six award-winning restaurants, the intimate 500-seat Northern Lights Theater and more than 60,000 sq. feet of event space. A 500-room, 19-story hotel, the second largest hotel in Milwaukee, opened in 2014 with a second tower unveiled in 2019.

To discover more visit www.paysbig.com.