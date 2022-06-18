Children’s Wisconsin Ranked Among the Nation’s Best

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Children’s Wisconsin in eight specialties and #1 in Wisconsin as part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings published online today.

This ranking is just one of a number of awards that recognizes Children’s Wisconsin as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.

“At Children’s Wisconsin, we have built one of the most prestigious pediatric hospitals in the country and continue to provide an unmatched depth and breadth of care in our state,” said Mike Gutzeit, MD, chief medical officer at Children’s Wisconsin. “We could not do what we do without all of our dedicated, talented providers and staff, and the support of the community. All of Wisconsin should be proud to have access to some of the best pediatric care in the country.”

The 15th annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top pediatric facilities across the United States. Children’s Wisconsin’s specialty rankings include:

• Cancer

• Cardiology & Heart Surgery

• Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

• Neurology & Neurosurgery

• Pulmonology

• Nephrology

• Urology

• Diabetes & Endocrine

In addition to its hospital locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Children’s Wisconsin has more than 15 specialty outpatient clinics located throughout Southeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley that provide local care for kids from birth to young adulthood. These locations complement the inpatient services at the Milwaukee and Neenah hospitals and offer a convenient, close-to-home treatment option for families.

U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. They are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.