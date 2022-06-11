4 Terms You Should Know When Going Solar

If you want to make your transition to solar power smoother, check out these four essential terms you should know: AC, DC, solar battery, and photovoltaic.

Going solar is a significant change, so putting together the project can be an exciting time. After all, solar panels will make your home or office eco-friendlier and more energy efficient. However, understanding the world of solar energy requires you to learn the various terms that are crucial to the industry. Read this list of terms you should know when going solar if you want to make the transition smooth.

Alternating Current (AC) & Direct Current (DC)

Although these two terms have different definitions, they go hand in hand. AC and DC are two types of electrical currents, with the primary differences being their directional flow. In alternating currents, the direction of electrical flow reverses regularly. In a direct current, the electricity flows in one consistent direction.

AC and DC are terms you should know when going solar because they’ll help you understand how the system functions. Residential solar systems convert DC to AC so that homeowners can use the electricity to power their homes.

Solar Battery

A solar battery is a storage device for solar systems. As your solar panels absorb sunlight to power your home, the batteries store any excess energy. This is helpful if you ever need to use off-grid power. A solar battery will keep your home or business running even if a blackout occurs in your area. Of course, you’ll need to prepare in order to use an off-grid solar system, but you can easily weave one into your home.

Photovoltaic (PV)

This term is essential because you’ll run into it often while researching solar panels. The term refers to the ability to transform sunlight into electricity. More specifically, you’ll come across terms such as “photovoltaic panels,” which will be parts of your residential solar system. Photovoltaic panels are devices that absorb sunlight and turn it into usable energy.

Suffice it to say that some solar terms can seem foreign at first, but they’re fairly easy to understand once you learn the ropes.