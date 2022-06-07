4 Unexpected Ways You Can Help the Environment Today

Want to help the environment but not sure where to start? Check out these four easy but unexpected ways you can make a difference in the world today.

Climate change, air pollution, and water shortages are just a few of the environmental issues we face today. Saving the planet seems to require completing a list of endless tasks, and it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to start.

We all know about recycling, fuel-efficient products, and shorter showers, but you can do a few other things you may not already know. These unexpected ways you can help the environment can make a big difference.

1. Create a Compost Pile

One of the best things you can do for the environment is compost. Composting helps reduce methane emissions from landfills and reduces the need for chemical fertilizers.

You can easily create a compost pile in your backyard or use a kitchen composter if you don’t have a lot of space.

Some items you can compost include:

Fruit and vegetable scraps

Eggshells

Coffee grounds

Tea bags

2. Use Metal Straws

Plastic straws are one of the biggest offenders of ocean pollution. Americans use 500 million plastic straws each year, and most end up in the ocean.

You can help reduce plastic straw pollution by using metal straws instead. You can even find collapsible metal straws that are easy to take with you on the go. They’re reusable, so you’ll never have to worry about throwing them away.

3. Recycle Your Batteries

Batteries consist of toxic chemicals, so recycling them the right way is crucial. Most people don’t realize that you can’t just throw batteries in the trash.

You can recycle your batteries at many locations, including retail stores and recycling centers. Even some household battery collection services will pick up your batteries for you.

By doing this, you’ll be keeping toxic chemicals out of landfills and helping to preserve our natural resources.

4. Avoid Foods That Ship in the Air

When you buy foods shipped in the air, you contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. The shipping process uses a lot of energy and emits harmful gases into the atmosphere.

You can help reduce these emissions by avoiding foods that ship in the air. This type of shipment includes things like imported fruits and vegetables, seafood, and coffee.

Whenever possible, try to buy locally grown food that hasn’t flown long distances. This step will help you eat healthier and do your part to save the environment.

Most people don’t realize how much their everyday choices can impact the environment. By making a few small changes, you can help reduce pollution and preserve our natural resources.

The next time you’re looking for ways to help the environment, try one of these unexpected options. You might make a big difference.