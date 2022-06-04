Most warehouse jobs are physically demanding. Choose work outfits that keep you comfortable and safe. Read about what you should wear to work at a warehouse.

When you work at a warehouse, your outfit should prioritize safety and comfort. That’s because you spend a lot of time on your feet and around moving machinery. Your warehouse has guidelines and rules regarding the dress code, but general considerations apply to most warehouse jobs.

The right outfit makes a big difference in your comfort level at the end of the day. Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned veteran, read about what you should wear to work at a warehouse.

1. Comfortable and Protective Footwear

Warehouse workers spend hours of every workday walking and standing on hard concrete. This hard, unforgiving surface strains your feet, ankles, and knees. Without the right shoes, the pain in your legs and feet can become immense. And this compounds over work shifts.

Fortunately, the right shoes can prevent this problem. Make the right considerations when picking out your shoes to find the right footwear for your job. Your closed-toed shoes will keep you safe, and the support and cushioning will protect your feet, ankles, and knees, and encourage better posture.

2. Company-Outlined Personal Protective Equipment

This second tip for what you should wear to work at a warehouse prioritizes your safety. Your warehouse should provide you with personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on your job duties.

For example, if you move a lot of stock, you’ll probably have gloves that help your grip and protect your hands from sharp edges. If there’s debris in the air, you’ll have safety glasses. Your PPE will be an important part of your work outfit every day.

3. Fitted Clothing

Finally, though most warehouses don’t have a strict dress code, you want to avoid wearing loose clothing. Loose clothing can slow you down if it gets stuck on something. More importantly, it can be a safety hazard, especially if you work near a machine with moving parts. Stay safe with fitted clothes that don’t restrict your movement.

Wearing the right shoes, PPE, and well-fitting clothes sets you up for success every day. Stay safe and comfortable at work with these tips.