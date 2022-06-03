Near West Side Partners Hires Housing Resource Coordinator To Improve Housing Opportunities For People Of Color In The Near West Side

JPMorgan Chase grant to fund new position for two years

MILWAUKEE — On June 1st, Near West Side Partners announced Dia Henderson as the organization’s first Housing Resource Coordinator. In the position, Henderson will work to build and amplify housing opportunities, strengthen housing development and community engagement, and promote home ownership in the Near West Side neighborhood, focusing specifically on growing BIPOC homeownership.

The hiring was made possible through a generous Neighborhood Revitalization Grant by the JPMorgan Chase, representing its ongoing commitment to breaking down structural barriers and promoting racial equity. In addition to funding the creation of the Housing Resource Coordinator position, the grant will also be used to provide down payment assistance for qualifying home buyers that purchase in the Near West Side.

“We’re excited to support the very first housing resource coordinator role at Near West Side Partners, who will be essential for Milwaukee residents that are looking to become homeowners,” said Mambu Sherman, Vice President, Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase. “Affordable housing is critical for business growth, job creation, and education. This new position will provide more folks with access to safe, affordable housing while bolstering community well-being throughout the Near West Side neighborhood.”

Henderson joined Near West Side Partners in 2021 as a fellow, supporting Near West Side Partners’ Promote Assets and Reduce Crime (PARC) initiative while completing her Master’s Degree in Higher Education at Marquette University. In this role, Henderson assisted in community research and resident outreach. As Housing Resource Coordinator, Henderson will facilitate existing Near West Side Partners’ housing initiatives such as Live, Work, Play and connect Near West Side residents with quality housing opportunities through community outreach and organizational partnerships.

“Housing is a foundational focus for Near West Side Partners and a key driver in everything from stability to economic mobility and even improved health outcomes,” said Near West Side Partners Executive Director, Keith Stanley. “The grant from the JPMorgan Chase will provide us with the resources to best reach our community and make a difference. We’re excited for Dia to take on this transformative role and help us achieve positive housing outcomes in the Near West Side.”

Near West Side Partners, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a mission to revitalize and sustain the Near West Side as a thriving business and residential corridor, through collaborative efforts to promote commercial corridor development, improved housing, unified neighborhood identity and branding, and greater safety for residents and businesses. Near West Side Partners, Inc. is an organization of businesses and civic leaders from throughout the Near West Side, including the organization’s five anchor institutions – Advocate Aurora Health, Harley-Davidson, Marquette University, MolsonCoors and Potawatomi Business Development Corp.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.0 trillion in assets and $285.9 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com