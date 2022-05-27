Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Deadline for Marquette University High School Journalism Workshop is June 3

High school students: if you’re ready to see what it’s like to be a journalist during challenging times, check out next month’s Urban Journalism Workshop. (Photo by Urban Journalism Workshop)

By Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

The deadline is June 3 for students interested in applying to the annual Urban Journalism Workshop at Marquette University.

The program will run from Saturday, June 18, through Thursday, June 30. Also, upon successful completion of the workshop, Milwaukee-based participants will be eligible to participate in a month-long paid internship at a local news organization. Participating news organizations include the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Milwaukee Courier and the Milwaukee Community Journal .

High school students: if you’re ready to see what it’s like to be a journalist during challenging times, check out the Urban Journalism Workshop.

During the program, you’ll learn how to use digital equipment to cover events, gain interview skills, and create journalism in a variety of media. You’ll work in teams that focus on multimedia news gathering using your phones and iPad minis to record and shoot video.

Now in its 36th year, the Urban Journalism Workshop has offered aspiring journalists like you a sense of the real world of news reporting. Check out The Urban Voice to see past examples of student work.

Click here to apply.

For more information, e-mail Sheena.Carey@marquette.edu

