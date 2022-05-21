Summerfest Marketplace to Feature Nine Minority-Owned Businesses Through BMO EMpower Grant Program

By Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, WI (May 17, 2022) – Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance will once again offer attendees unique shopping experiences throughout the festival grounds. Over 100 vendors will be on site showcasing a wide range of products. As part of the BMO EMpower Grant Program, nine minority-owned businesses will also be featured during the nine days of Summerfest.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.

The BMO EMpower Grant program at Summerfest was launched in 2021 and addresses barriers faced by minority-owned businesses. BMO is sponsoring these marketplace vendors at Summerfest, who are receiving funds to help support their Summerfest booth, along with assistance on how to elevate their display, marketing broader product inventories, and other upfront event costs. BMO EMpower grant recipients will also experience networking opportunities and access to financial education events structured for small business owners. The BMO EMpower vendors will be identified with signage at their respective marketplace location.

“We’re very proud to provide BMO EMpower grants at Summerfest again this year, particularly since the feedback from last year’s participants was so overwhelmingly positive,” said Anthony Hudson, BMO’s Regional President, Retail Banking, Wisconsin. “Our partnership with these companies will assist them by providing access to Summerfest and an opportunity to grow. Similar to last year, we’re hoping to see this event truly catapult these grant recipients forward into bigger and better things.”

“We are very pleased to help support the BMO EMpower vendors and play a role in assisting these minority-owned businesses succeed during Summerfest and beyond,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We encourage our fans to visit these vendors and support them throughout the nine days of the festival.”

The 2022 BMO EMpower Summerfest vendors are as follows:

• Papyrus & Charms

• Scents & Such LLC

• Badass Baubles

• Keepnitmil LLC

• Khepra Jewelers, LLC

• Golden Reign

• RuvaAfricWear LLC

• Necessary Pieces

• Originails, LLC

Visit the BMO Harris Pavilion page for more information about each of the BMO Empower Summerfest vendors.

There are three main shopping areas at Summerfest –South Market, the Artisan Makers Market, and the Shop Local Market. Other vendors can also be found throughout the festival grounds, including the lake walk.

