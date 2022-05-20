Diabetes can be a tough condition, so it’s essential to get as much support as possible. One of the more popular options for relief is diabetic footwear, specifically diabetic socks. While diabetic socks are popular, it can be challenging to decide which features matter when you’re trying to buy them. Read on to learn about the top things to look for in diabetic socks to determine the right pair for you.

Who Would Benefit From Diabetic Socks?

Some diabetics would benefit more from diabetic socks than others. If you face these common problems, it might be wise to invest in a few pairs.

People who experience foot discoloration or struggle with nerve damage, blisters, or infections.

Anyone who struggles with severe diabetic neuropathy, which can cause numbness, tingling, and pain.

Those who struggle with sweaty or moist feet, increasing the risk of fungal infections.

Someone with a lower pedal pulse than usual.

It’s important to understand that you shouldn’t wait to get diabetic socks if you have these symptoms. There are many key things to understand about diabetes, one of which is the importance of staying on top of your symptoms.

Why Are Diabetic Socks Important?

There are several reasons why people with diabetes need to wear diabetic socks. Firstly, they can prevent wounds from sharp objects that you may not immediately feel when you step down. Those with diabetes are more prone to slower wound healing than most, so an added layer of protection is important.

Diabetic socks also provide therapeutic benefits and reduce pressure points, which can create circulation issues or skin breakage. The texture of the sock itself can even minimize bruising and irritation.

If you want to protect your feet, diabetic socks are worth investing in. However, it’s crucial to know which features to look for in this essential footwear before you buy.

What Should You Look For?

There are many things you’ll want to look for in diabetic socks. Choosing the right pair ensures you get the most out of your footwear.

You’ll want a pair made from fibers that don’t irritate your feet. Cotton may be incredibly soft, but it doesn’t have the moisture-wicking capabilities necessary to keep your feet dry. Instead, look for synthetic blends like nylon or acrylic blended with 60 percent or less cotton.

Moisture wicking is important. Your feet need to be dry to keep fungal infections and other issues at bay. The right socks will speed up perspiration evaporation.

Non-binding tops can ensure circulation in your feet flows normally.

You want a seamless design that fits snugly and close to the skin.

Finally, look for a pair that adds gentle compression. Compression socks improve blood flow to the feet.

These are just a few ways diabetic socks can help. It’s important that you use every tool at your disposal for your own health and well-being. Getting the right socks will go a long way in helping you achieve that goal.