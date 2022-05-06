The All of Us Research Program at the Medical College of Wisconsin sponsored a WNOV Live Broadcast with Keith Parris on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Bader Philanthropies. The morning opened with a continental breakfast and the gathering of enthusiastic registrants for a panel discussion about health research and its role in addressing health disparities, the advancement of precision medicine, and the potential for improved health outcomes in the future.

Panelists included Drs. Jeff Whittle, Zeno Franco, Kevin Izard, and Olushola Vaughn, as well as Karen Dotson, All of Us Program Director, and community advocates, Linda Jackson Cocroft, Otis Winstead, and Pastor Charles Emery. Panelists fielded questions from the show’s host, Keith Parris, as well as audience members. The event streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

All of Us has been actively engaging with the Black community through print advertising, radio appearances, commercials, and pop-up enrollment clinics. Watch for more on-location All of Us events in your neighborhood this summer!

We are the captains of our health and the health of future generations. Become “One in a Million” today and help build the foundation for health equity!

Phone – (414) 955-2689

Email – allofus@mcw.edu

Social Media – @AllofUsMKE

Website – JoinAllofUs.org/Wisconsin