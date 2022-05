JCP Construction, Thelma Sias, Cecelia Gore, Sheila Cochran, Dr. Joan Prince and Faithe Colas hosted a fundraiser for residents of the community to meet and greet with Denita Ball, candidate for Milwaukee County Sheriff.

If elected Denita Ball will be the first African American woman Sheriff in Milwaukee County and the State of Wisconsin. To learn more about Denita Ball visit DenitaBall4Sheriff.

(Photos by Kim Robinson)