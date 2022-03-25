For Destiny Williams, Applying Makeup is an Act of Self-Care

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Destiny Williams didn’t always wear makeup, but one day that changed. Her confidence levels were down, so she put on some makeup. At first, she struggled but after a few YouTube videos, she tried again and this time, she liked what she saw.

For Williams, doing her makeup isn’t a practice in vanity, it’s an act of empowerment, of self-care and love. It gives her clarity and the strength to go through her day.

In 2021, Williams began working on her makeup line known as Flawless Boss Collection. The line includes products such as lashes, lipsticks and lipliners. What’s more, the products are purposefully named as words or statements as affirmation.

The lashes for example are named My Story, Freedom, Healing and Girl Get Up. Other product’s names include Fearless, Brave, Self-Worth, Break the Silence, FLY – First Love Yourself and more.

“The names are basically to inspire and encourage women,” Williams said. “Often times we let other people tell our stories when it’s our stories. So, I call it My Story for people to tell their own story. Freedom is freedom to speak, freedom to be you.”

She continued, “When they put these products on, it’s giving them that inspiration.”

In 2018, Williams developed post-partum depression following the birth of her third child. During that time, she was diagnosed with clinical depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and trauma. Part of this stemmed from the domestic violence Williams experienced in a previous relationship.

Her business, Flawless Boss Collection, is just one of the ways Williams is healing herself and others. At first, it started as a hobby – a way to keep her mind busy and cope with her anxiety and depression. But when people expressed interest in her products, Williams began looking into it as a business.

When Williams’ job at a call center informed her, it could no longer offer her disability benefits as mental health was no longer considered a disability, she decided to go full force with Flawless Boss Collection.

Launching a small business and creating the products, however, were no small feats.

Williams wanted to make sure she got the colors and the names just right.

“It was very stressful and very overwhelming trying to play with all the colors,” she said.

There was also the underlying fear of putting her story out there. Some people knew what she had gone through, but not everyone knew the details.

“I know people can relate to me,” she said. “But it was like, are people going to judge me because I’m telling my story. There was a fear of letting people know what I deal with. I was very scared to do it.”

People didn’t realize how much her experiences had impacted her, she said, but she knew she had to share her story. Mental health isn’t talked about a lot, she said, and there are a lot of people committing suicide because of depression and the fear of sharing their story.

The world is judgmental, she said, recalling the time she told a relative she was going to therapy. There’s a fear there, she explained, people are scared to talk about their mental health and scared to seek help.

There’s nothing wrong with therapy, Williams said. A professional can help get to the root of the problem or pinpoint certain things, she said.

“Mental health is real,” she said. “It’s nothing to play with. People think it’s a game, and it’s really not a game. I need people to start coming out and being OK with not always being OK. Nothing is wrong with saying ‘I need help.’ We all need help.”

Flawless Boss Collection is Williams’ way of saying it’s OK to not be OK.

The products and the social media posts aren’t just for other women but serve as a reminder to Williams that having depression or anxiety doesn’t mean something is wrong with her nor do they define her.

When it comes to maintaining her own mental health, Williams takes the time to practice self-love and care. Doing one’s makeup is an act of self-care, Williams said.

“It’s taking the time out to make sure you’re feeling your best, to give you the extra boost you need to be able to feel beautiful,” she said. “A lot of us don’t do self-care, and I feel like applying makeup helps us. It gives us the time to ourselves to boost our confidence, it calms us down.”

When doing her makeup, Williams leans toward her favorite products such as the Girl Get Up lashes and the Strength or Fearless lip glosses. Girl Get Up is all about finding the motivation to get up and push through that dark place, she said. Fearless is her every day look and Strength is when she needs an extra boost or pop of color.

While Williams has struggled through the darkness, she’s made it to the other side. Her business has helped her cope with her anxieties and depression. She hopes her story and her bravery encourage others to take the first step on their mental health journey.

“If other people can do it, you can it,” she said. “If I can do it, you can do it. You are not alone. Trust me, you are not alone. Just keep pushing, even on the days when you feel like not pushing. Keep pushing, stay consistent and be transparent – just be you.”

The Flawless Boss Collection is available at FlawlessBossCollection.com. The company can also be found on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

For information on mental health resources in Milwaukee, call or text 2-1-1.