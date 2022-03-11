HACM Board Appoints Willie L. Hines Jr. as Secretary-Executive Director

Mr. Hines makes history as the first African American and former HACM resident to lead the agency in its 78-year history.

The Board of Commissioners for the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Willie L. Hines, Jr. as Secretary-Executive Director, effective March 10, 2022. This marks only the sixth time there has been a leadership change at the head of the organization in its 78-year history and the first time an African American will serve in the role.

HACM, the largest affordable housing provider in Wisconsin, provides housing options and supportive services to over 10,000 low-income families, seniors, adults with disabilities, and veterans. Nearly 90% of the people HACM serves are people of color with an average annual income of less than $15,000. Mr. Hines will lead the agency in its mission to provide housing stability to low-income residents, to support residents in their efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and good quality of life, and to foster strong, resilient and inclusive neighborhoods throughout the City of Milwaukee. Mr. Hines succeeds Antonio Pérez, who had led the agency since 2000.

“On behalf of the Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners, we are proud to announce Mr. Hines as our next Secretary-Executive Director. His remarkable talents, collaborative and engaging management style, and extensive experience make him an ideal choice to lead HACM in advancing its mission. We look forward to his leadership as we work towards our collective goal of providing high-quality, affordable housing and opportunities to thrive for the people we serve,” said HACM’s Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Mark Wagner.

A lifelong Milwaukee resident, Mr. Hines is a seasoned public servant who joined the Housing Authority in 2015 as the agency’s Associate Director, overseeing operations for HACM’s housing portfolio and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program. He had also been serving as the Acting Secretary-Executive Director since May of 2021.

“I want to thank HACM’s Board of Commissioners for their thoughtful consideration and trust in me. I look forward to working with our board, dedicated team of employees, residents, and partners to continue building innovative housing solutions. I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for the organization as we continue to serve our community. As a product of public housing, I am living proof that stable, affordable housing can provide the foundation from which to build a better quality of life.”

Prior to joining HACM, Mr. Hines served as President of the Milwaukee Common Council from 2004-2014 and Alderman of Milwaukee’s 15th District from 1996 to 2014. He also served as Chairman of HACM’s Board of Commissioners from 1998-2014. Prior to his election to the Common Council, Mr. Hines worked as an economic development specialist at the Milwaukee Urban League, as business liaison representative for former U.S. Representative James Moody, and in the private sector for both PepsiCo and Ford Motor Credit.

Mr. Hines holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University and has received numerous accolades throughout his distinguished career, including being selected for the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Hall of Fame earlier this year.

About the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM)

Founded in 1944, HACM provides high-quality affordable housing options to over 10,000 households in Milwaukee. HACM’s award-winning programs foster strong and inclusive communities that support self-sufficiency, good quality of life and the opportunity to thrive. Learn more at www.hacm.org.