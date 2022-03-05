Finally, Future Focused Leadership Emerges at Milwaukee Public Schools

By LaKeshia N. Myers

I am a vehement supporter of Milwaukee Public Schools. Not only did I attend MPS schools for my entire K-12 education, but I also taught in the district when I returned to Milwaukee, and again during the pandemic because I knew the district needed teachers who were adept at online education. As a legislator, I fervently fend off attacks from political outsiders who seek to demonize MPS to promote their own ulterior motives.

I also recognize the proverbial handwriting that’s on the political wall—MPS had better do some internal work, because the reality of a Republican-led restructuring (read takeover) is a viable threat. The groundwork has been laid for years—whether it was mayoral control legislation in the mid-2000s, the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program, a 2015 law that allows the Milwaukee County Executive to assume control of the five lowest performing schools in MPS to spur innovation and turnaround, or other attempts at the state level to mandate academic performance indicators for “cities of the first class,” of which Milwaukee is the only one.

I applaud School Board Director Aisha Carr and her recent proposal for a feasibility study on a four-day work week for students. It is the first time (in recent memory) that a school board director took what they learned from their campaign process and effectively researched viable options to present to the community and the board for dialogue and input. Carr understands the realities of being inside the classroom and the administrative undercurrents, which is necessary when seeking to disrupt patterns of complacence.

What is evident, is the district cannot continue to operate with business as usual; MPS cannot continue to rely on apportionment for poverty on performance assessments, the overall proficiency rates for students must get better.

I also know this must be a community-driven process, which is why I appreciate Director Carr’s approach. Milwaukeeans—MPS parents, homeowners, residents who have children in the district and those that don’t, must become vested in the success of the district. The vision and planning for the district cannot be directed by any one entity, and everybody needs to understand what is at stake. This is no time for empty rhetoric or political gamesmanship, the viability of the school district is on the line.

I heard a quote once that said, “It isn’t enough to think outside the box; thinking is passive. Get used to acting outside the box.” This is most definitely a time where actions will speak louder than words.