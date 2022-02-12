Catera Releases New “Artist Eats” Video Featuring SistaStrings, Flour Girl & Flame

Collaborations with local musicians, restaurants, and venues prove innovation is key in a pandemic

Early in the COVID-19 crisis, small businesses and the performing arts industry struggled to find a way forward. Shortly after vaccines were made available to more residents, Kennita Hickman, owner and chief content curator of Catera, rose to the occasion and proved that innovation works in the creative economy. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Catera, an award-winning brand strategy and management company, partnered with musicians SistaStrings and Chef Dana Spandet of Flour Girl & Flame to safely film episode six of Catera’s

“Artist Eats” video series at the Villa Terrace, which led to Catera doing more collaborations with other brands in 2021. “Artist Eats” is a culture series profiling the best in independent music and local eateries.

“It’s truly exciting that these collaborations happened safely, especially when a lot of people and businesses in the creative economy were not fully operational. I appreciate the opportunity to work with local musicians, restaurants, and different venues in Milwaukee,” Hickman said. “The joy that music, food, and a cozy atmosphere bring to people, is healing.”

Catera is proud to release episode six of “Artist Eats.” This episode features Monique and Chauntee Ross, the neo-classical sister duo better known as SistaStrings. They share their talent and joyful personalities in a courageous and impactful conversation with Hickman while enjoying pizza from Flour Girl & Flame.

“Everything about filming this episode filled us with an appreciation for the city that we were born and raised in. We’ll always carry the spirit of Milwaukee with us and it’s truly the strength of the city that’s allowed us to embrace the next steps in our journey,” SistaStrings said.

In the episode, SistaStrings performs “Shea Butter Dreams,” the upbeat lead song from their 2019 EP, “Lift.”

Before performing, the group had drinks from Vibez Creative Arts Space, and dined on wood-fired pizza from a locally woman-owned Flour Girl & Flame. The food truck and now brick-and-mortar restaurant recently opened in West Allis, 8121 W. National Ave. In addition to wood-fired pies and rustic fare, Flour Girl & Flame focuses on giving back to local farmers, women, and individuals in the LGBTQ community.

Episode six of “Artist Eats” is available now. Follow “Artists Eats” on YouTube and Instagram for more information.

About Catera

Kennita Hickman is the chief culture curator for Catera. She is a brand influencer strategist, project manager, and event producer for creative entrepreneurs. Under Catera, she also executive produces and hosts “Artist Eats”, a culture series that profiles independent musicians and local food. She serves as a board member for #IVoted and Milwaukee Theatre Alliance. Prior to her work at Catera, she wrote for various music publications including Urbanology, Relevant, and The Source, and served as Director of Artist Support and Outreach for an arts non-profit. Learn more about Kennita and Catera’s work at https://www.instagram.com/cateramusic or https://www.linkedin.com/in/kennita-hickman