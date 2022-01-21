Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the National King Holiday

For those of you who lived during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s lifetime, the national holiday on Jan. 17 is an annual assessment day. As some make New Year’s resolutions, people of my era reflect, remember, and revisit how well we are living the “Dream.”

Have I given my children reasons to remember the life and journey of King? Do youth understand the relevance of King’s messages today? Is the Dr. King Holiday a day “on,” meaning a day to give your time, treasure and talents to better your community? Or is it a day “off” from school, work, and chores?

King’s life and legacy live on in his quotes and photos. So, permit us to share a few quotes that ring like drumbeats and echo in our minds, hearts, and thoughts as we celebrate this holiday.

QUOTES BY DR. KING:

“Of all of the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The time is always right to do what is right.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

HEALTH CARE TODAY

Health care should be a universal human right, not a privilege. Quality health care across the lifespan is a prerequisite for longevity and the stability of families and neighborhoods. King stated, “Of all of the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”

What can we do to change this?

One way to contribute to better health care for everyone is to ensure that medical discoveries reflect the diversity of our nation. To do this, we need to be a part of the research that drives these discoveries. The All of Us Research Program is committed to including people of color and returning value to its participants. Below is an ad that tells you how you can “Be One in a Million” and help change the disparity diaspora. Search online for JoinAllofUs.org/Wisconsin to learn more.

IS JOINING THE ALL OF US RESEARCH PROGRAM THE RIGHT THING TO DO?

King encouraged us to “do the right thing” for ourselves, our families, and our communities. In his words: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Increasing the number of African Americans who participate in the All of Us Research Program is the right thing to do! More inclusive health research helps builds the foundation for better health care. Through research, we can better understand the maladies that disproportionately affect African Americans, like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, asthma, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. And by participating, we can help move the needle toward President Barack Obama’s vision of precision medicine for every citizen.

HEALTH RESEARCH AND PRECISION MEDICINE WILL SHED LIGHT UPON DARKNESS

King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”

Your participation in the All of Us Research Program can help illuminate our biology, our anatomy, our cultural, familial, and historical influences and their impact on health. The information you share becomes like a light that brightens new pathways to better medicine, better diets, better health prescriptions and better health outcomes. It is the gift that keeps on giving for generations to come.

SO HOW DO I KEEP THE FAITH, KEEP HOPE ALIVE, AND LIVE THE DREAM?

King said, “Faith is taking the first step even when you cannot see the whole staircase.”

Today, we can take that first step. We may not see the whole of what research will be done and how precision medicine will evolve, but we do know that sharing our unique health story with researchers today will help light the way to better health and keep hope alive for the future. Live the dream!

Read below…………JoinAllofUs.org/wisconsin