Join Us for MATC’s Annual Contractor/Consultant Virtual Open House on January 26

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES
Join Us for MATC’s Annual Contractor/Consultant Virtual Open House
Wednesday Jan 26, 2022, 10AM
To register, go to
http://bit.ly/contractoropenhouse
or email matcfpc@matc.edu
Get the latest info on:
• Upcoming Fiscal Year 2022 Construction Projects
• Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) Participation
• Apprentice Utilization
Milwaukee Area Technical College is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.