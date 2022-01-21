Join Us for MATC’s Annual Contractor/Consultant Virtual Open House on January 26

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Join Us for MATC’s Annual Contractor/Consultant Virtual Open House

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022, 10AM

To register, go to

http://bit.ly/contractoropenhouse

or email matcfpc@matc.edu

Get the latest info on:

• Upcoming Fiscal Year 2022 Construction Projects

• Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) Participation

• Apprentice Utilization

