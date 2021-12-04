“All of Us Research Program” ADVERTORIAL: ‘ BE ONE IN A MILLION’

For a number of months “All of Us Research Program” has led an awareness campaign through our local Black print media and the radio stations. Perhaps you’ve seen the colorful vans at various community events and buildings where they have been promoting this groundbreaking research program.

In 2015, President Barack Obama introduced the “All of Us Research Program” concept as an initiative designed to leap into the new frontier of medicine and eliminate the one-size-fits all approach to health care. He pledged to encourage genomic/DNA information about patients as a better way to determine the best clinical treatments based upon the unique factors of each person. A new medical approach where genetic profiles could determine health care decisions including prescriptions, treatment strategies and customized treatments for the individual. “Precision medicine” aims to improve health by targeting the exact disease and it’s uniqueness for each individual.

The “All of Us Research Program” guided under the National Institutes of Health, encourages each of us to ‘Be One In A Million.’ The collective knowledge, especially among the African American and Latinx communities, is a critical component in the collective knowledge that will ensure better health.

Data about racial tendencies and positive health outcomes traditionally show our Caucasian and Asian American counterparts are more proactive and generally seek medical attention earlier. As a result, our disparity figures continue to show we must be involved in our wellness early, as well as know more about cultural or historical differences so that our outcomes are better.

The “All of Us Research Program” at the Medical College of Wisconsin, has made certain the Black and Latinx communities are informed.

“When we know better, we do better, an adage appropriate, for this campaign continues to reach into the communities with information through advertising, radio spots, interviews with professionals; and questions and answers on why you should become involved. Opportunities to enroll, and ‘Be One In A Million’, are still available. Let’s change medicine for you and our families. Make a gift to you, and your family, for Christmas, sign up with “All of Us Research Program”.

Publisher, Linda Jackson-Cocroft, shares her insights in the BLACK WOMEN 50+ Magazine arriving at your favorite Pick ‘n Save stores, the Metro Marts locations, and many beauty salons beginning Dec. 6, 2021.

Jackson-Cocroft has identified some of the most dynamic women of the clergy who speak to the importance of participating in the “All of Us Research Program,” ’Be One In A Million’ for precision medicine.

Follow Bishop Monica Parchia-Price and Pastor Teresa Thomas-Boyd, highlighted in the November-December issue of BLACK WOMEN 50+ MAGAZINE, as they share their reasons for using their pulpit and liturgical platforms to encourage you to join “All of Us Research Program” as an outstanding health, wellness, and spirituality resource for your health, and that of your future generations. These community-thought leaders understand that good health requires the mind, the body and the soul and they instinctively seek wellness as a gift to be treasured and protected.

BLACK WOMEN 50+ MAGAZINE, will be arriving at your favorite Pick ‘n Save stores, many beauty shops, as well as your Milwaukee Community Journal, King Drive location and WNOV 860’s Capitol Drive location, right after the Thanksgiving holidays. Pick up your FREE issue, read and learn more about the “All of Us Research Program” and how it will benefit you and all of us, for years to come.

Thanks to the Program Director Karen Dotson at the Medical College of Wisconsin and the entire “All of Us Research Program” staff, the Black and Latinx communities are assured the opportunity to actualize the vision of Obama who first said good health is a right for every citizen. He worked to ensure that the barriers that often entrench disparity outcomes were eliminated in the “All of Us Research Program” strategy of precision medicine for all of us.

